14-year-old girl killed in UTV accident

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, a 14-year-old girl was killed in a UTV accident on Sunday.

The accident occurred around 7:00 p.m. when three juveniles were riding a UTV in their yard, and the driver lost control. The UTV rolled over, ejecting the middle passenger who died because of her injuries. The other two juveniles had minor injuries.

This accident is still under investigation by Deputy A. Shaffer of the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department.