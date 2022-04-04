CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Nearly 15 tons of refuse was collected by around 135 volunteers at the first Spring 2022 Team Up to Clean Up event on April 2.

In a press release, Mayor Goodwin says that events are to, “clean and beautify the East End, Downtown and Bigley Avenue areas.”

The next cleanup events will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at these locations:

April 9 – Kanawha City Community Center

April 23 – Green Space behind CKHA Main Office, North Charleston Community Center (in conjunction with the Race to End Racism)

April 30 – George Washington High School

The event will provide all essential materials including t-shirts, litter pickers, bags, gloves, other cleanup materials, snacks, lunch and water.

Anybody who wishes to attend can sign up by going to the 2022 Team Up to Clean Up website or by calling 304-348-8174.