15-year-old girl missing from Cabell County

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post on Tuesday saying that a girl is missing in the area.

According to the post, 15-year-old Kayleigh Potter has been missing since April 4 and is last known to be seen in Huntington. She is said to have friends in Milton, Barboursville, Huntington, Salt Rock/Branchland and South Point.

Kayleigh is 5’8″, and she may have died her hair from brown to blonde. She usually wears her hair up in a bun.

Anyone with information as to Kayleigh’s whereabouts should contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-526-8663.