Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

15-year-old girl missing from Cabell County

Local News

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Jessica Cordle Sturgeon via the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post on Tuesday saying that a girl is missing in the area.

According to the post, 15-year-old Kayleigh Potter has been missing since April 4 and is last known to be seen in Huntington. She is said to have friends in Milton, Barboursville, Huntington, Salt Rock/Branchland and South Point.

Kayleigh is 5’8″, and she may have died her hair from brown to blonde. She usually wears her hair up in a bun.

Anyone with information as to Kayleigh’s whereabouts should contact the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office at 304-526-8663.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS