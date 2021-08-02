15-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle, four-wheeler crash

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Nicholas County Dispatch, a motorcycle and a four-wheeler were involved in a crash on Song Convention Road in Mt. Nebo around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.
A 15-year-old was flown to CAMC General and is said to be in critical, but stable, condition.
Two others were taken to Summersville Regional Hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.