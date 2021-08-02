15-year-old in critical condition after motorcycle, four-wheeler crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance_1510856675707.jpg

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—According to Nicholas County Dispatch, a motorcycle and a four-wheeler were involved in a crash on Song Convention Road in Mt. Nebo around 2:45 p.m. on Monday.

A 15-year-old was flown to CAMC General and is said to be in critical, but stable, condition.

Two others were taken to Summersville Regional Hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS