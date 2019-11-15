1500 block of 4th Avenue shut down after apartment fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — A three-story apartment fire in Huntington has shut down 4th Avenue between 15th Street and Hal Greer Boulevard. The call came in a little before noon on Friday.

Chief Jan Rader says crews responded to the scene within 2.5 minutes. Several fire trucks were on scene when our news crew arrived. Rader says the fire was contained to one apartment and nobody was home when the fire started.

“People get angry when we make them back away, but that’s because we’re probably going to be breaking windows,” Rader said. “In this case, we pushed an air conditioning unit out of the third floor window.”

When firefighters arrived on scene, most people had evacuated the building. However, Rader says one man refused to leave without his cat until firefighters instructed him to evacuate the building. Firefighters were able to recover the cat and it is safe. Rader says the cat was in a non-burning area.

“You should always think of your safety first so you can help others and help animals,” Rader said.

Rader says the road may be closed until at 2 pm Friday afternoon. The fire is currently under investigation, but Rader says nothing indicates the fire to be suspicious at this time.