KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Dispatchers say a 16-year-old has been struck by a vehicle in Kanawha County.

The incident took place just before 10 p.m. on the 500 block of Strawberry Road in the area of West Side near St. Albans.

The status of the teen’s injuries are unknown at this time.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, along with the West Side Volunteer Fire Department, and Kanawha County EMS are responding to the scene.