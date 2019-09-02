17-year-old charged with murder of Parkersburg woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department say they have arrested and charged a 17-year-old with the murder of Karen Yeager, 68. The teenager was taken into custody shortly after midnight on Monday, September 2, 2019.

On Sunday, September 1, 2019, at around 6:30 p.m., Parkersburg Police responded to the 3800 block of Broad Street to investigate a possible missing person. Officers arrived on scene and spoke to family members who advised that Yeager, the resident, had not been seen on Sunday. Officers were also told that the vehicle belonging to Yeager was not at the home.

Investigators and crime scene technicians were called to the scene to continue the investigation and process the residence. Investigative leads were exhausted and information of the missing vehicle was disseminated to the public via social media. Within minutes of the release, the department received information about the victim’s vehicle and the possible driver of this vehicle. Officers were able to locate the vehicle in North Parkersburg. At around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, the vehicle was located with a juvenile operating the car.

The driver was taken to police headquarters as well as another person to be questioned. During this process, detectives were able to ascertain the whereabouts of Yeager. Detectives located the deceased body of Yeager on First Avenue in South Parkersburg.

Based on information obtained through the investigative process, Detectives arrested a 17-year-old juvenile for the murder of Yeager. The juvenile was ordered to be confined in a secured juvenile facility. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact the Parkersburg Police Department