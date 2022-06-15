KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A 17-year-old accused of murder pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in court on Wednesday.

According to Attorney Ben Freeman, Eli Nelson admitted to shooting 26-year-old Jimmy Keith, of Pond Gap, West Virginia on March 10, 2022.

Nelson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was transferred to adult status on Wednesday.

On the record in court, Nelson admitted to breaking into cars in the St. Albans area when he met up with Jimmy Keith.

The pair got into an argument and shots were fired, killing Keith.

The shooting happened in the area of 3rd St. W in St. Albans. Keith was taken to the hospital and later died. At the time, officials did not release Nelson’s name because he was a juvenile.

Nelson will be sentenced on August 8. He faces up to 15 years behind bars.

As a part of a plea agreement, they are asking for him to be sentenced as a youthful offender.