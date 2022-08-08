KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A 17-year-old has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fatally shooting a man in March.

Court officials say Eli Nelson will be held in a juvenile detention facility until he turns 18 in January. At that time, he will be resentenced in order to be moved to an adult correctional facility. The length of Nelson’s sentence will not be changed during resentencing.

On June 15, Nelson pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Jimmy Keith, 26, of Pond Gap, West Virginia. His case was then transferred to adult status.

Court documents say the shooting happened in the area of 3rd. St. West in St. Albans around 12:45 a.m. March 10, 2022. Court records show Nelson admitted to breaking into cars in the St. Albans area where he met up with Keith. The pair then got into an alleged argument that lead to shots being fired. Keith was taken to a hospital after the shooting where he later died.

At the time of the shooting, Nelson’s name was not released because he is a juvenile.