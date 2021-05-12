18 Charleston businesses awarded $160k in grant money

Charleston is the capital and largest city of the U.S. state of West Virginia (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 18 businesses in Charleston have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the third grant cycle totaling $160,000 in funds.

“For the third round of Small Business Investment Grants we were able to increase the grant amount to allow businesses to be awarded up to $10,000,” said City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These grants provide funds for improvements and marketing support for businesses that may need additional funding during this difficult time.”

Businesses that were awarded funding include:

Black Sheep: $10,000

Blackwell and Company: $4,275

Braids and Twists: $10,000

Bridge Road Bistro: $10,000

CPR Lifesaving: $7,300

CrossFit West Virginia: $10,000

Food Among the Flowers: $10,000

Godbey Properties: $5,000

Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital: $10,000

Heavenly Hops LLC ($10,000)

Mea Cuppa Coffee: $7,625

Mountain Juice WV LLC: $10,000

NOSH Catering: $10,000

Risk Market: $10,000

Swiftwater General Store: $10,000

Taylorbrooke Holdings LLC: $10,000

The Wine Shop at the Capitol Market: $5,800

Tony the Tailor: $10,000