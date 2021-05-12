18 Charleston businesses awarded $160k in grant money

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 18 businesses in Charleston have been awarded Small Business Investment Grants during the third grant cycle totaling $160,000 in funds.
“For the third round of Small Business Investment Grants we were able to increase the grant amount to allow businesses to be awarded up to $10,000,” said City of Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “These grants provide funds for improvements and marketing support for businesses that may need additional funding during this difficult time.”
Businesses that were awarded funding include:
- Black Sheep: $10,000
- Blackwell and Company: $4,275
- Braids and Twists: $10,000
- Bridge Road Bistro: $10,000
- CPR Lifesaving: $7,300
- CrossFit West Virginia: $10,000
- Food Among the Flowers: $10,000
- Godbey Properties: $5,000
- Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital: $10,000
- Heavenly Hops LLC ($10,000)
- Mea Cuppa Coffee: $7,625
- Mountain Juice WV LLC: $10,000
- NOSH Catering: $10,000
- Risk Market: $10,000
- Swiftwater General Store: $10,000
- Taylorbrooke Holdings LLC: $10,000
- The Wine Shop at the Capitol Market: $5,800
- Tony the Tailor: $10,000
