CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man is in custody after popping a wheelie on a motorcycle, cutting vehicles off and evading law enforcement.

A criminal complaint says Brandon Ashworth, 18 of Ona, was the driver of the motorcycle.

On Tuesday, Cabell County dispatch says around 10 p.m., police began pursuing a motorcycle in Barboursville.

The criminal complaint for Ashworth says he was found the following day and was taken into custody.

Ashworth is being held on a $20,100 Surety/Cash bond at the Western Regional Jail.