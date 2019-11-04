18-year-old charged with sexual abuse after allegedly forcing himself on girl at local park restroom

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – An 18-year-old man is under arrest for 1st degree sexual abuse following an incident at a playground.

According to police, the incident took place on November 1st around 7 p.m. at the Jackson Park playground in Vienna.

Police say that an 18-year-old man, identified as Isaac McDonald, of Vienna, forced himself on a juvenile girl after she entered the women’s restroom at the park.

He is being held at the Wood County Holding Facility to await arraignment. If convicted, he faces 1 to 5 years in a state correctional facility and a fine up to $10,000.

Vienna Police are continuing the investigation and additional charges could be pending.