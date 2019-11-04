18-year-old charged with sexual abuse after allegedly forcing himself on girl at local park restroom

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – An 18-year-old man is under arrest for 1st degree sexual abuse following an incident at a playground.

According to police, the incident took place on November 1st around 7 p.m. at the Jackson Park playground in Vienna.

Police say that an 18-year-old man, identified as Isaac McDonald, of Vienna, forced himself on a juvenile girl after she entered the women’s restroom at the park.

He is being held at the Wood County Holding Facility to await arraignment. If convicted, he faces 1 to 5 years in a state correctional facility and a fine up to $10,000.

Vienna Police are continuing the investigation and additional charges could be pending.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Local Events