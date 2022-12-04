LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning.

State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP.

WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the victim.

Trevor Atkins, age 18, of Sumerco, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, WVSP says. A passenger with minor injuries did not need medical attention.

WVSP says this crash is still under investigation.