CHARLESTON, W.Va (WOWK) – An 18-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when his vehicle veered off a roadway and into a Department of Highways tractor and another vehicle.

According to police, Tyler James Smith, 18 years old of Charleston, WV, died at the scene after crashing his pickup truck on Greenbrier Street at the GoMart near the intersection of Rutledge Road at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.