CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies.

The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off.

They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, deworming, and flea/tick treatments for all of them

The shelter says the puppies will show up on their website soon, and they have given them Thanksgiving-themed names like Brussel Sprout, Green Bean, and Cranberry.

They say that anyone who wishes to donate food, treats, toys or anything else puppies need can drop supplies off at 1248 Greenbrier Steet in Charleston.