1986 Putnam County murder cold case reopened

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is reopening a murder cold case from 35 years ago.

The sheriff’s office says two persons of interest in the 1986 Linda Sharp murder case were never identified. The sheriff’s office says Linda Sharp was a lifelong Nitro resident who was last seen in Teays Valley in the early morning hours of March 20, 1986. Her body was later found along the St. Albans exit of I-64.

A flyer depicting the two persons of interest was generated at the time of the case. The flyer says the two were last seen with Sharp at the West 76 Truck Stop near the Winfield exit.

The flyer shared by the sheriff’s office describes the first person of interest is described as a white male who would have been in his mid-20s and weighed 230-260 pounds at the time with a high, receding hairline and shoulder-length, stringy light brown hair and long sideburns. The flyer also says he had “a large beer gut” and a tattoo on his right arm “depicting a naked woman with a snake wrapped around her body.”

The second person of interest is described as a white male who would have been in his mid-20s standing approximately 5’9″-5’11” with short, wavy brown hair and a “stocky build,” according to the flyer.

The flyer said the men allegedly hotwired a 1985 Autocar with a double cab and step-in fully loaded with a “Younger Brothers” decal on the door that was stolen approximately 15 miles from the area where Sharp was found, or they could have also been driving a 1973-1974 red Cadillac with a white vinyl top.

According to the flyer, Sharp had gunshot wounds on her head and the base of her neck when she was found.

Anyone who may have information about the case is asked to contact Lt. Chad Weaver at 304-389-8299 or cweaver@putnamwv.org; or Detective John Hedrick at 304-561-5373 or jhedrick@putnamwv.org.