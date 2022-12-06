CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky.

According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than $8,000 in U.S. currency.

F.A.D.E. is a federal task force that operates in Carter and Greenup counties in Kentucky, comprised of law enforcement officers from the Carter County Sheriff’s Office, the Russell Police Department and the Raceland Police Department.

The task force says the multi-county investigation was a combined effort of the Carter County Sheriff’s Department, the Grayson Police Department, the Boyd county Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Unit and the F.A.D.E. task force. The Carter County Attorney and Carter County Commonwealth’s Attorney also helped with the operation, according to the task force.

Officials say the “criminal organization” has connections to Detroit, Michigan, and several people are facing pending charges. Authorities have not yet announced the identities of those people or what specific charges each will face.

Detectives say any one with a tip about alleged illegal drug activities in Carter or Greenup counties in Kentucky should contact 606-836-0442, and can do so anonymously.