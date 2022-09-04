SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A fun event in South Charleston was all for a good cause!

Today, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 marked the inaugural “Olive Tree, South Charleston Beer Festival.” The event took place at the Olive Tree Catering and Cafe restaurant on Second Avenue and C Street.

The event featured all kinds of great food and seven local bands to entertain the crowd, along with plenty of home brews from West Virginia’s booming craft beer industry.

“You know, it’s really exciting. There’s a lot of breweries that have popped up around the state, and that sort of thing,” says Michael Jarrouj at the festival. “We’re trying to get as many local beers in as we can. We normally have about 18 on tap, and we’re constantly turning them and doing some different things.”

Money raised from the event will be donated to the South Charleston Fraternal Order of Police.