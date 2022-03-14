MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people are in custody, and two people are still at large after an investigation into an armed robbery that happened at Sam’s Hotdogs in Mason County in October of 2021.

The Mason County Sheriff’s Office says that they arrested Hannah N. Mulford and Gideon X. Smith and charged them both with conspiracy to commit a felony and accessory before and after the fact.

Deputies say that Melvin L. Alexander Jr. and Raijuan L. Shelton are still wanted for first-degree armed robbery. Warrants have been issued for their arrests, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone who knows anything about their whereabouts to call 304-675-3838.