WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two fugitives from Kentucky were arrested at a store in Wayne County after an alleged robbery threat.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, deputies responded to a call that a man at Goodwill in Lavalette allegedly had a knife and gun and was “overheard talking about robbing the store.”

A man and woman were arrested in the store and identified by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office as Andy “AJ” Maynard and his wife, Samantha Maynard. Deputies say Andy Maynard is a fugitive from Kentucky and Samantha Maynard is wanted on drug charges in Wayne County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies saw a third suspect in a vehicle who fled the scene while the couple was being arrested. Deputies say they saw a handgun, a sawed off shotgun and a revolver in the couple’s vehicle. The West Virginia State Police will be executing a search warrant of the vehicle and more charges are expected.