KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two people were arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and being seen by deputies leaving with a washing machine.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they were sent to the 500 block of Whispering Oaks Lane in Jefferson just before 3 a.m. on Monday.

When deputies arrived, they say they saw two men walking out of the residence with a washing machine on a dolly.

Deputies say they found a dryer in a pickup truck parked in the driveway and copper wiring taken from a breaker box.

No one was home during the incident and the owner tells deputies that it is currently vacant due to renovations.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Anthony Booker, 48 of St. Albans, and Charles Hubbard-Bays, 27 of St. Albans, were arrested and charged with one count of felony breaking and entering.

They are both being held at the South Central Regional Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.