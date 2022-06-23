LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a drug investigation in Logan County, West Virginia, after deputies found a total of approximately 22 pounds of marijuana and more than 3,200 pills among their homes.

According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrived at a home on Nighbert Avenue and were greeted by the homeowner, identified as Thomas Esposito. They say while talking with Esposito, they “could smell the strong odor of marijuana” from inside the home and saw clear baggies that contained “green vegetation” sticking out of his front pocket.

Deputies say Esposito gave them permission to search his home and they found “a vast amount” of marijuana in the living room and in a refrigerator in the laundry room and also found alleged packaging and distribution materials, digital scales and 24 suboxone 8mg sublingual films.

Thomas Esposito (Left) Randall Mooney (Right) (Photos Courtesy: West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority)

According to the sheriff’s office, Esposito told deputies another person, identified as Randall Todd Mooney was upstairs. When deputies searched the room where Mooney was, they say they found multiple glass jars of suspected marijuana as well as 25.5 suboxone pills, five Xanax pills, 105 Kolonopin pills, 50 Adderall pills, 49 Roxicodone pills, 92 Dextroamphetamine pills, 1,920 Neurontin pills, 30 milligrams of methamphetamine, THC Wax and “Psychedelic Mushrooms.” They also say they found a pistol in Mooney’s possession.

Following the discovery, deputies say they then searched Mooney’s home where they found 990 Neurontin pills and approximately 11 pounds of marijuana.

Deputies say the two suspects were arrested and have both previously been convicted on other felony charges.

According to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, Esposito was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail with a $50,000 multiple 10% and surety bond and Mooney was taken to the SWRJ on a $250,000 cash with a bond.