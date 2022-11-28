CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to a robbery that happened in Charleston last week.

Authorities say Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston, and Makhail Patterson, 20, of Charleston, were arrested on robbery and burglary charges after a break-in at a woman’s apartment.

According to criminal complaints filed in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, the incident happened on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. Authorities say six suspects forced entry into an apartment on Renaissance Circle in Charleston, West Virginia.

The complaint states one of the men, identified as Jaquise Jackson, 18, of Charleston is accused of shoving the victim into the kitchen and “pistol whipping” her in the side of the head “causing noticeable injuries.” The victim stated Jackson then allegedly began yelling at her asking for “the money and the gun.” According to the complaint, Jackson and another suspect held the woman at gunpoint and again pistol whipped her while Patterson and the three other suspects ransacked the apartment.

The complaint states the victim told authorities the suspects left after looking through her apartment, and that she had feared for her life.

Jackson and Patterson were identified as suspects and later arrested in Kanawha County.

Authorities say Patterson is also a suspect in a robbery that happened on Nov. 4, 2022. In that incident, the victim told authorities identified Patterson as the person who was allegedly with an unknown Black male who pointed a gun at them and threatened them to give up their vehicle. The victim also stated Patterson and the unknown male then threatened the passenger with the firearm before getting into the vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Patterson is facing a charge of Robbery in the First Degree for that incident.