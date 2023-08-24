JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – After a lengthy investigation into a string of vehicle break-ins, the Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff’s Office says two people are now behind bars.

According to the JCSO, approximately 50 vehicles across southern Jackson County and northern Kanawha County were broken into in the span of about a month. Deputies say about two weeks ago, they identified a suspect and suspect vehicle in the case.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The sheriff’s office says a suspicious truck that matched the suspect vehicle was spotted today, Thursday, Aug. 24, in southern Jackson County. After notifying dispatchers, deputies conducted a traffic stop along a country road between the towns of Fairplain and Kenna.

The JCSO says the two people arrested were identified as Robert Critchfield, 41, of Charleston and Madolyn Williamson, 30, of Cross Lanes.