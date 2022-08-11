GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home.

According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted person on Africa Road in Cheshire Township.

Deputies say while they were attempting to take the man, identified as Joseph W. Lewis, 36, of Cheshire, Ohio into custody, he barricaded himself in the home. Authorities say they suspected the man had weapons inside the home.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. team responded for assistance while officers on scene negotiated with the suspect. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says Lewis eventually chose to comply and was then arrested.

“I am thankful to report that Mr. Lewis had a change of heart and decided to comply with his arrest, thereby allowing us to take him into custody without injury or further incident,” Champlin said. “We are grateful for the assistance of the Marshal’s Service, The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Gallia County EMS for their assistance in resolving this incident without anyone being injured. It is these great working relationships with our fellow law enforcement agencies that continue to make our efforts to keep our citizens safe throughout Gallia County.”

Joseph Lewis and Christina McKinster (Photos Courtesy: Gallia County Sheriff’s Office)

Champlin says through the investigation, authorities also seized a “sizable amount” of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A second person at the scene, identified as Christina McKinster, 36, of Cheshire, was also taken into custody on outstanding felony indictments, the sheriff’s office says.