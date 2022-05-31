NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two men were arrested in connection to a breaking and entering in Nicholas County.

According to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, deputies began their investigation on May 20, 2022 regarding a breaking and entering that occurred in the Mount Lookout area.

Deputies say they conducted a search warrant and were able to find several of the stolen items and return them to the rightful owner. During the search, deputies also made an arrest on an unrelated felony warrant, the NCSO says.

According to deputies, Stephen Dorsey, 39, of Mount Nebo, and JW Shortridge, 43, of Mount Lookout have been charged with Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and two counts of Conspiracy, all felony charges.