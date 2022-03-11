LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a shots fired call at the Lawrence County, Ohio, Fairgrounds.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Fair Board Member Kevin Edwards, 42, of Proctorville, went to his camper at the fairgrounds and found it had been broken into. Deputies say Edwards saw another man near his camper who allegedly had some of his belongings.

Deputies say Edwards then allegedly took his handgun and started chasing the man toward the fence before allegedly discharging the firearm into the ground three times. The suspect then allegedly stopped fleeing and deputies arrived on scene a short time later.

The suspect was identified as Tony Edwards, 43, of South Point. Deputies say the two men are not related to one another.

According to the sheriff’s office, Fairland school officials heard the commotion and went into emergency lockdown procedures. While the situation did not occur on the schools’ property, the schools and fairgrounds are in close proximity.

Tony Edwards was arrested on suspicion of Breaking and Entering, a 5th-degree felony, and Kevin Edwards was arrested on suspicion of Improperly Discharging a Firearm in a School Safety Zone, a 2nd-degree felony.

Both men were taken to the Lawrence County Jail.