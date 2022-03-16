MCARTHUR, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges for allegedly using fake lottery tickets to defraud gas stations.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Buds One Stop in McArthur for a call that a person had cashed a fake lottery ticket in that store. The sheriff’s office says they received a second call from the store later that same day that the suspect had returned.

Deputies say the man, later identified as Chris Chambers, 37, of Wellston, was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Regional Jail.

The sheriff’s office said through the investigation, they learned Chambers had allegedly “defrauded multiple other gas stations” in Vinton County and the surrounding areas. Deputies also learned of a second suspect, identified as Thelma Swepston, 36, of Wellston, who was allegedly working with Chambers. She was questioned, arrested and taken to the Gallia County Jail.

Authorities say additional charges through the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s office are expected to be filed.