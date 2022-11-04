WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two men are facing charges in connection to an catalytic converter theft investigation.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says deputies have been investigating two thefts of catalytic converters, stolen from a vehicle parked at a church in the Spring Valley area and from a Department of Highways vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, while deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Aliff on Rt. 75, they learned he was in possession of three cut catalytic converters.

Left to Right: Adam Workman and Edward Aliff II (Photos Courtesy: Wayne County Sheriff’s Office)

Thompson says the two suspects, identified as Edward “Eddie” Aliff II, of East Lynn, and Adam Workman, of Lavalette, are each facing two counts of tampering with a motorvehicle, conspiracy and felony destruction of property.

The sheriff’s office says Aliff also faces three counts of possession of catalytic converters as well as “driving while revoked for DUI.”

According to Thompson, the investigation also solved “several” Huntington-area catalytic converter theft cases.