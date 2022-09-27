Two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mill Jr.

PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Two arrests have been made for the murder of a Parkersburg man.

The Parkersburg Police Department says that a grand jury indicted 21-year-old George Justin Smith, of Columbus, Ohio, and 23-year-old Donavon Tyler McCune, of Parkersburg, for the May 17 murder of Terrance Mill Jr.

They were both also indicted for robbery, presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony, wanton endangerment with a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony,

Both were arrested in Wood County on Monday, and they are both being held without bond.