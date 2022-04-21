CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two men have pleaded guilty in connection with damage to a mine located in Boone and Lincoln Counties. The mine is a West Virginia non-profit corporation that engages in the reclamation of former mining permits and processes coal.

57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, pleaded guilty on Thursday to aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility.

27-year-old Bradley Campbell, of Costa, pleaded guilty to conspiring to damage an energy facility.

More than $5,000 worth of specialized equipment was stolen on multiple occasions in April of 2018, and more than $5,000 worth of damage was done to the mine.

Campbell admitted to conspiring with others to steal the equipment, and Griffy admitted to aiding in the theft. Both admitted that they sold the stolen equipment to a Whitesville business.

Campbell will be sentenced on July 21, 2022, and Griffy will be sentenced on July 27, 2022. Both men face a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. They also both agreed to pay restitution.