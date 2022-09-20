LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury has returned indictments against two members of the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County.

That is according to Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling who tells 13 News that Thomas “Tommy” Perry and his son Cody Perry have been indicted each with five counts: Two counts each of embezzlement, one charge each of conspiracy, and two counts each of fraudulent schemes.

The Logan County Grand Jury met last week and indictments were handed down on Tuesday.

A special prosecutor from the West Virginia State Auditors Office was sworn in earlier this year to handle investigations into several fire departments in Logan County, Wandling said.

According to the indictment the offenses happened between January 2015 and February 2021.

According to the indictments, the money in question was meant for the use of the fire department but was used for personal purposes.

13 News has reached out to the Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department for comment, but we have not yet heard back.