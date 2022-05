MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two men are facing multiple charges in relation to a murder that took place in Ragland on March 31, 2022.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Alex Dewayne Likens and Chase Prater are both being charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Teresa Harmon at her home in Ragland.

Prater is the victim’s nephew.