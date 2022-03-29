SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges in connection to child sex offenses in Scioto County.

According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, the investigation started in connection to another incident. On Saturday, March 26, deputies responded to a domestic violence call, which resulted in Andrea Crager, 37 of Portsmouth, being charged with domestic violence against a family member.

Thoroughman says Crager was released on bond Monday, March 28, and requested an escort to get some belongings from her home. While at the home, deputies “received information” of a possible sexual assault involving a minor. A detective and the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office Special victim’s unit then responded for further investigation.

The sheriff’s office says investigators learned a man had allegedly been “having sexual conduct” with a female juvenile for more than a year. Two children were removed from the home and placed into the care of Scioto County Children Services. Before going into the SCCS care, a female juvenile was taken to a medical center for treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Nathaniel L. Fodge, 37, of Portsmouth was charged with one count of Sexual Battery, a 3rd-degree felony; one count of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a minor, a 3rd-degree felony; and one count of Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony. Crager was arrested again and now faces one count of Complicity to Sexual Battery, a 3rd-degree felony; one count of Complicity to Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, a 3rd-degree felony; and one count of Child Endangerment, a 3rd-degree felony.

Both Fodge and Crager are being held in the Scioto County Jail, each on a $150,000 bond.

Thoroughman says the investigation is ongoing and could result in more charges. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sergeant Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1901.