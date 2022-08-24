FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two people in Fayette County, West Virginia are facing multiple animal cruelty charges.

Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley says the investigation began after his office received multiple tips from the community regarding suspicions of abandoned animals at a property in Danese. According to Fridley, deputies then executed a search warrant at the property.

Fridley says while searching the property, deputies found 15 dogs inside and outside the home living in “deplorable” conditions. He also says the animals had no food or water and that the home’s exterior was in an “unacceptable state.”

Kenny and Stacey Spade (Photos Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, Kenny Spade, 53, and Stacey Spade, 52, both of Danese are each charged with 15 counts of animal cruelty and one count of illegal dump.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, through their Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP.