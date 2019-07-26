2 charged with burglary, assault of 84-year-old Scioto County man

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOWK) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says that two men have been indicted in the burglary and assault of an 84-year-old man that happened during a home invasion in Franklin Furnace on March 27th, 2019. Billy R. Brown II, 36, of Lancaster, Ohio and George F. Blevins II, 35, of Wheelersburg, Ohio have been charged with Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Robbery, Felonious Assault and two counts of Abduction.

Captain John Murphy says on March 27th, 2019, the victim, Norman Gene Crace, 84, was found to have suffered some severe injuries due to the altercation with the suspects during the robbery and was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center and later transferred to a Columbus area trauma center. He has since been released and is recovering.

Captain Murphy says Brown was arrested on June 22nd in Lancaster, Ohio after being alerted to the warrant for his arrest by the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. He was then transported to the Scioto County Jail and has remained there since June 25th awaiting trial. Blevins was arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada the week of July 8th and booked in that facility under a fake name. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office received information that Blevins was in custody under the alias and notified the authorities in Las Vegas who determined his correct identity and placed a hold on him. Blevins is currently in custody in Las Vegas pending extradition back to Scioto County to stand trial in this case.

Captain Murphy says this investigation was conducted with cooperation from multiple agencies and would like to thank Ohio BCI & I, Fairfield County Ohio Law Enforcement and the Las Vegas Metro Police.