LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Lawrence County, Ohio, are facing charges including murder in connection to the death of an 18-month-old child.
According to court documents, Caitlin Hinton, 35, and Charles Adkins, 43, both of Ironton were charged with three counts each in a secret indictment by a Lawrence County Grand Jury.
The pair are both charged with Aggravated Murder, 3rd-degree Child Endangering and 2nd-degree Child Endangering in connection to the child’s death. Court documents say Hinton’s 18-month-old child died in late July 2021.
Court documents show Hinton’s next court hearing is set for Feb. 16, 2022, and Adkins is scheduled to be in court again March 9, 2022.