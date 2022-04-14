ELLIOT COUNTY (WOWK) – Two people are facing charges in connection to an investigation of sexual abuse of minors.

According to the Elliot County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a complaint that a man had allegedly been “soliciting minors alcohol and drugs for sexual favors.”

Through the investigation, the sheriff’s office says deputies arrested a suspect identified as Joseph Gembarowski, 40. He has been indicted on charges of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor under 18 Years of Age – 1st Degree, two counts of Unlawful Transaction with a Minor – 3rd Degree, Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon, and Promoting a Minor under 16 in Sexual Performance, according to the ECSO.

Deputies say during the investigation, they learned another person was allegedly involved with Gembarowski alleged crimes. The sheriff’s office says Latasha Kidd, 29, was also arrested and has been indicted on charges of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Gembrowski is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond and Kidd is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond.