UPDATE (7:20 p.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022): Our crew on the scene tells us that traffic is back to moving after two crashes backed up traffic.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders are on the scene of two tractor-trailer crashes that have parts of I-77/I-64 blocked and happened just four miles apart in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, both crashes happened around 5:24 p.m., one at the 83-mile marker of I-77 South near Chelyan and the other at the 79-mile marker of I-77 North near Sharon.

Dispatchers say no injuries were reported in either crash.

According to Metro, the crash near Sharon happened when a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on the interstate. Both lanes of the roadway are blocked and the Cabin Creek and Pratt volunteer fire departments are responding. There is no word on what caused the tractor-trailer to jack-knife.

Traffic backup at a tractor-trailer crash on I-77 near Chelyan. (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News photographer Adam Stephens)

Dispatchers say the crash near Chelyan happened when a tractor-trailer hydroplaned on the interstate. The East Bank Volunteer Fire Department is on the scene. There is no word yet on how long the road will be shut down.