PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead and one was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pike County on Friday, Mar. 18, 2022.

The Kentucky State Police says they received a call about a shooting on Widows Branch Road in the Stopover community of Pike County on Friday.

They say troopers and investigators found three individuals, two of which suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner’s Office. One other person had been shot and was taken to a local hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.