GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two people are dead after a head-on crash between Brush Creek and I-64 on Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, Kentucky, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say this happened around 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

They say Industrial Parkway is closed as a result of the crash.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, according to the Kentucky State Police. The extent of their injuries is unknown.