PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK)– Two people are dead after a vehicle collision in Pike County, Kentucky on Jan. 9, according to the Pikeville Post of the Kentucky State Police.
The crash happened on State Highway 194 E at 4:27 p.m. Troopers discovered Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, of Phelps who attempted to turn onto the highway from US 119. A Mack dump truck collided with Vanhorn’s vehicle as she crossed the westbound lane.
Vanhorn, along with Michael Kyle Vanhorn, 43, who was a passenger in the vehicle, were transported from the scene for medical treatment, and they later succumbed to their injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation.