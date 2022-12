FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky.

The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m.

Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup.

The driver of the Nissan, 67-year-old Irvine Doss, and the passenger of the Dodge, 48-year-old Carolyn Gibson, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the crash.