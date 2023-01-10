NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in the Drennen area of Nicholas County on Tuesday morning.

The Wilderness Volunteer Fire Department says that a coal truck and a pickup truck collided near the intersection of Turnpike Rd. and Jerry’s Fork Rd. , and the coal truck went over a hill 30 feet into a creek. The driver was able to get out of the truck himself, but the fire department helped him with a rope system.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The two injured people were flown to CAMC General Hospital. Wilderness VFD says they are in critical but stable condition.

Wilderness VFD says that diesel fuel is leaking into the creek.

Nicholas County dispatchers say that the call came in at around 8:50 a.m.