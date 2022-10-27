A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two former sheriff’s deputies were indicted for using excessive force as law enforcement officers.

According to the Department of Justice, 47-year-old Jeremy Mooney, of Piketon, Ohio, and 46-year-old William Stansberry, Jr., of Chillicothe, were indicted by a federal grand jury last week. The indictment was unsealed on Thursday.

The indictment says that Mooney and Stansberry used excessive force with a victim who was in the custody of the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 18, 2019.

Court documents say that Mooney repeatedly used pepper spray and struck the victim when the victim wasn’t posing a threat to officers. Stansberry is charged for purposely not stopping Mooney’s behavior.

Both men face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.