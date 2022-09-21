GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Two people are facing multiple charges after a two-state pursuit ended in Greenup County, Kentucky.

According to Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith, Greenup County 911 received a call around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, from Scioto County Dispatch that a vehicle pursuit had crossed the bridge onto US 23. Smith says his office was alerted and nearby deputies joined the pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says Scioto County dispatchers told them the suspect vehicle was a blue Ford Focus driven by a male who was armed with a stolen firearm.

Smith says the pursuit continued through several miles through multiple jurisdictions and spike strips failed to disable the vehicle.

According to the sheriff, the suspect vehicle struck a police cruiser in the area of US 23 and Caroline Road, causing the suspect vehicle to lose control and hit an earth embankment. Smith says this “endangered several police officers.”

Smith says the driver, identified as Levi McKinley, of McDermott, Ohio, allegedly failed to comply with officers while getting out of the vehicle. The sheriff’s office says he and a woman in the vehicle, identified as Cheyenne Carver, of Portsmouth, Ohio, are both facing charges in the incident.

According to the sheriff’s office, McKinley is charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm); Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st-Degree (Motor Vehicle); Trafficking in Marijuana – 8 oz. to < 5 lbs.; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st-Degree, 1st Offense (Drug Unspecified); and Resisting Arrest.

The sheriff’s office says Carver is charged with Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm) and Trafficking in Marijuana – 8 oz. to < 5 lbs.

Sheriff Smith says both McKinley and Carver were taken to King’s Daughters Medical Center for treatment after the crash.