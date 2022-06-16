(UPDATE: June 16, 2022, at 6:40 p.m.): The names of the two escaped inmates are Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42.
Both were housed in the Pike County Detention Center.
Descriptions
Logan Hall
Age: 30
Gender: Male
Race: White
Hair color: Brown
Eye color: Brown
Height: 6’2″
Weight: 205 pounds
Larry Edward Foster
Age: 42
Gender: Male
Race: White
Hair color: Blonde or strawberry
Eye color: Blue
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 195 pounds
PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department reports two inmates have walked away from a work detail in Pike County, Kentucky.
There is no other information at this time, according to Tony Conn, Pikeville PD Public Information Officer.
This is a developing story. Stay with WOWK 13 News for updates.