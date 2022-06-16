(UPDATE: June 16, 2022, at 6:40 p.m.): The names of the two escaped inmates are Logan Hall, 30, and Larry Foster, 42.

Both were housed in the Pike County Detention Center.

Descriptions

Logan Hall

Age: 30

Gender: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Brown

Eye color: Brown

Height: 6’2″

Weight: 205 pounds

Larry Edward Foster

Age: 42

Gender: Male

Race: White

Hair color: Blonde or strawberry

Eye color: Blue

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 195 pounds

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville Police Department reports two inmates have walked away from a work detail in Pike County, Kentucky.

There is no other information at this time, according to Tony Conn, Pikeville PD Public Information Officer.

This is a developing story. Stay with WOWK 13 News for updates.