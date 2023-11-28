LEON COUNTY, TX (WOWK) -Two men from Kentucky are dead and three other individuals from the Tri-State are in the hospital after a vehicle crash in Texas.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened around 6:06 a.m. Nov. 27, 2023 on U.S. 79 in Leon County, Texas.

TDPS troopers say a 2016 Ford Transit van with five occupants was turning left from Farm-to-Market 39 onto US 79 northbound when it allegedly failed to yield at the intersection. The van was then struck by a tractor-trailer traveling south on US 79. Troopers say multiple people were ejected from the vehicle.

Two passengers of the van were pronounced dead at the scene by the Leon County Justice of the Peace. The two men have been identified as Lane Wireman, 24, of Greenup, Kentucky, and Seth Brown, 25, of Argillite, Kentucky.

According to the TDPS, the driver and two other passengers of the van were taken to three different area hospitals in Texas with “suspected serious injuries.” Troopers say two of the patients were from southeastern Ohio, and the third was from Kentucky.

The TDPS says the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Greenup County Office of Public Safety released a statement on the crash identifying Wireman as the younger brother of Greenup County Emergency Management Director Garth Wireman, sharing their condolences to both the Brown and Wireman families.