MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a car accident on Monday afternoon.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that one adult and one child were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Rt. 49 near Thacker, West Virginia.

One person was life-flighted to an area hospital, and another was taken by ambulance.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.