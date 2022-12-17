KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Sgt. Ana Pile with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says a short pursuit occurred on Interstate 64 East in Charleston, West Virginia.

The incident happened around 1:43 a.m. on Saturday, according to Metro 911.

Pile says a deputy observed a vehicle speeding on I-64. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but lost sight of the vehicle when the driver increased their speed, Pile says.

The vehicle is described as a white Chevrolet Camaro with a white and black hood and red wheels. Pile says the driver was going over 100 mph.

Another pursuit occurred in St. Albans around 1:26 a.m. before the I-64 chase, according to Metro 911.

Pile says St. Albans Police Department was involved in the chase. SAPD ended the chase due to the driver traveling at high speeds, Pile says.

SAPD described the vehicle as a white Dodge Challenger, Pile says.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the two pursuits are related. The Sheriff’s Office cannot confirm that detail at this time due to the difference in vehicle descriptions.

WOWK 13 News has reached out to SAPD for more details.